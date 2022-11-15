Czech Prime Minister: Confirmation of missiles hitting Poland would be ‘further escalation’ by Russia

“Today’s massive missile attacks by the Russian army on Ukraine clearly show that Russia wants to further terrorize its people and destroy the country,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted on Nov. 15. “If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia,” he said. “We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally.” On Nov. 15, explosions were reported in Poland amid Russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.