Media: Transfer of damaged weapons across Slovakia border stalled over legal issues

Slovakia has not allowed 15 German-made howitzers in need of repairs to pass across its border with Ukraine for several weeks, the German edition of Business Insider reported.

In cooperation with Slovakia, German arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and the German Armed Forces had established a repair center in the town of Michalovce, located several kilometers from the Ukrainian border, in December 2022.

Slovakia's refusal to let the howitzers pass across the border remains unclear; the article points to legal issues, including import duties.

NATO-standard heavy artillery is vital to the Ukrainian war effort, especially in light of Russia's newly-launched counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine.