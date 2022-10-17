NYT: Biden signs bill providing $12.3 billion in aid for Ukraine
October 1, 2022 1:47 am
President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that provides Ukraine with $12.3 billion in economic and military aid, the New York Times reported.
The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 230-201 earlier on Sept. 30.
