CNN: US conducted 'war games' with Kyiv before Kherson counteroffensive
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 1:36 am
The U.S. suggested keeping the offensive limited in geography to avoid overextension along the extensive front line, CNN reciting multiple U.S., Ukrainian, and Western officials. To achieve better results, Ukrainian forces engaged in analytical exercises that were intended to better understand what force levels Ukraine would need to muster to be successful in different scenarios. Initially, Ukraine planned for a larger assault but decided to focus only on the southern front for the time being.
