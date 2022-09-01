Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: US conducted 'war games' with Kyiv before Kherson counteroffensive

September 1, 2022 1:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. suggested keeping the offensive limited in geography to avoid overextension along the extensive front line, CNN reciting multiple U.S., Ukrainian, and Western officials. To achieve better results, Ukrainian forces engaged in analytical exercises that were intended to better understand what force levels Ukraine would need to muster to be successful in different scenarios. Initially, Ukraine planned for a larger assault but decided to focus only on the southern front for the time being.
