CNN: CIA director makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
October 27, 2022 12:50 am
C.I.A. Director William J. Burns met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials earlier this month, CNN reported on Oct. 26, citing two unnamed sources.
“While there, he reinforced the U.S. commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including continued intelligence sharing,” CNN quoted one of the U.S. officials.
