CNN: CIA director makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

October 27, 2022 12:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
C.I.A. Director William J. Burns met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials earlier this month, CNN reported on Oct. 26, citing two unnamed sources. 

“While there, he reinforced the U.S. commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including continued intelligence sharing,” CNN quoted one of the U.S. officials.

