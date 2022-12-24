Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

National bank: Ukraine’s foreign reserves surpass pre-war level

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 9:24 pm
Share

Ukraine's foreign currency assets amount to $27.95 billion as of Dec. 1, with an increase of 10.7% on November's figure thanks to “the rhythmic inflow of international aid, lower volumes of currency net sales and moderate payments of the state debt in foreign currency,” according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Another cause for the growth in reserves was the revaluation of financial instruments following changes in market value and exchange rates, the NBU wrote.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 3.5 months of future imports, which is sufficient to fulfill the obligations and current operations of Ukraine's government and the National Bank, the authorities added.

On Feb. 24, when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started, the country’s international reserves stood at $27.4 billion.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK