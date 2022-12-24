Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Canada to seize assets of sanctioned Russian billionaire Abramovich

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 6:52 pm
Share

Canadia announced on Dec. 19 it would start the process of seizing approximately $26 million from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd, a firm owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

“This is the first time that Canada is using its new authorities that allow the government to pursue the seizure of assets belonging to sanctioned persons,” the statement reads. 

According to Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Russian oligarchs have been involved in the "illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," and Canada "will not be a haven for their ill-gotten gains." 

"Russia’s elites pay the price for their support of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal regime. It is just and appropriate for Russian assets to be used to help rebuild Ukraine,” she said. 

In response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 1,500 additional individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, according to the country’s government.

Abramovich is considered one of the wealthiest people in Russia, with a net worth of over $20 billion.

In September, Bloomberg reported that Abramovich met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia in August as part of negotiations that led to a large prisoner exchange on Sept. 21 in which Russia released 215 POWs.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK