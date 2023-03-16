Canada to allocate additional $5.6 million for demining Ukraine
February 17, 2023 1:27 am
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Feb. 16 that Canada will provide Ukraine with 7.5 million CAD ($5.6 million) for demining.
The demining support was announced during Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s visit to Kyiv.
On Feb. 14, Joly met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the reconstruction of liberated regions, demining territories, and prosecuting Russian war criminals.
Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand shared an image on Feb. 6 of the first tank arriving in Poland, where Ukrainian troops have already begun training on the German-made vehicle.
