Saturday, December 24, 2022

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 1:11 pm
Canada has introduced additional sanctions against 33 current or former Russian top officials and six companies, Reuters reported on Dec. 9, citing the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

The targets are allegedly responsible for “systematic human rights violations” against Russian citizens opposing Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The list also includes persons and entities from Iran and Maynmar involved in human rights violations of their governments, Reuters wrote.

Since Feb. 24, Canada has sanctioned over 1,500 people and companies from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus in relation to Russia’s all-out war, according to Reuters.

