Cabinet of Ministers approves dismissals of Luhansk, Odesa, Khmelnytsky oblast governors

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai, Maksym Marchenko, and Serhiy Hamaliy from their positions as governors of Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytsky oblasts, respectively, according to official government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk.

Haidai assumed his position as governor in October 2019, Marchenko in March 2022, and Hamaliy in December 2020.

In January, Haidai denied to Suspilne reports that he would be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan but that he was ready to do so if President Volodymyr Zelensky deemed it was necessary.

"I am a member of the president's team. If he sees me in some important position in another direction of the front, then I will go where he appoints me," Haidai said.