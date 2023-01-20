Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 20, 2023

Cabinet Ministry creates commission to investigate Brovary helicopter crash

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 6:03 pm
Share

The Cabinet Ministry has created a special commission to investigate the cause of the helicopter crash on Jan. 18 in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, which killed 14 people, including all ten people aboard, said Cabinet Ministry representative Taras Melnychuk. 

The commission has reportedly been instructed to submit a report on the investigation by Feb. 18.

Read more: Explainer: What we know about helicopter crash that killed children, top officials

On the morning on Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. His first deputy also died in the crash.

The Security Service launched an investigation into the incident that is currently considering several versions of what had caused the crash, including violation of flight security rules, technical malfunction of the helicopter, and intentional actions to destroy the vehicle.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK