Cabinet Ministry creates commission to investigate Brovary helicopter crash

The Cabinet Ministry has created a special commission to investigate the cause of the helicopter crash on Jan. 18 in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, which killed 14 people, including all ten people aboard, said Cabinet Ministry representative Taras Melnychuk.

The commission has reportedly been instructed to submit a report on the investigation by Feb. 18.

On the morning on Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. His first deputy also died in the crash.

The Security Service launched an investigation into the incident that is currently considering several versions of what had caused the crash, including violation of flight security rules, technical malfunction of the helicopter, and intentional actions to destroy the vehicle.