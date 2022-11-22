Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Britain sends Ukraine advanced Brimstone missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 5:21 am
Share

Recent footage has surfaced of laser-guided Brimstone 2 missiles being delivered to Ukraine by Britain's Royal Air Force, the Telegraph reported

This more advanced version has double the range of an earlier version Britain already supplied to Ukraine around six months ago. 

According to the Telegraph, Ukrainian troops have modified trucks to be able to launch the missiles, usually fired from the air, from long range to destroy Russian tanks. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK