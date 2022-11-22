Britain sends Ukraine advanced Brimstone missiles
November 22, 2022 5:21 am
Recent footage has surfaced of laser-guided Brimstone 2 missiles being delivered to Ukraine by Britain's Royal Air Force, the Telegraph reported.
This more advanced version has double the range of an earlier version Britain already supplied to Ukraine around six months ago.
According to the Telegraph, Ukrainian troops have modified trucks to be able to launch the missiles, usually fired from the air, from long range to destroy Russian tanks.
