Monday, November 21, 2022

Bloomberg: Russia has lost over 90% of its oil market in northern Europe.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 9:39 pm
Russia has already lost the vast majority of its oil market in the European Union’s northern countries even before an EU embargo on Russian oil is set to take effect on Dec. 5, Bloomberg reported

Russian oil shipments to northern Europe have fallen below 100,000 barrels a day, compared to 1.2 million barrels a day sent to the region’s ports each day in early February, according to Bloomberg. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
