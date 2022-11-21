Bloomberg: Russia has lost over 90% of its oil market in northern Europe.
November 21, 2022 9:39 pm
Russia has already lost the vast majority of its oil market in the European Union’s northern countries even before an EU embargo on Russian oil is set to take effect on Dec. 5, Bloomberg reported.
Russian oil shipments to northern Europe have fallen below 100,000 barrels a day, compared to 1.2 million barrels a day sent to the region’s ports each day in early February, according to Bloomberg.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.