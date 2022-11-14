Biden rules out peace talks on Russia’s war without Ukraine’s participation

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Ukraine on the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, saying it was “a significant, significant victory.” Speaking with reporters, he stressed that negotiations toward a ceasefire are impossible without Ukraine’s participation.

“I’ve been very clear that we’re going to continue to provide the capability for the Ukrainian people to defend themselves – and we are not going to engage in any negotiation. There’s nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, this is a decision Ukraine has to make,” Biden said, as quoted by CNN.



On the same day, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that talks between Russia and the U.S. took place on Nov. 14 in Ankara, the Russian state-controlled TASS news agency reported. According to Peskov, the meeting was attended by CIA chief William Burns and Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin.

Reuters reported citing an unnamed White House official, that Burns planned to caution Naryshkin about the consequences of nuclear weapon use and discuss U.S. prisoners remaining in Russia.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia’s retreat from the area. According to the General Staff, the authorities are currently working on stabilization measures, including demining, in the liberated parts of the oblast.

