Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Parliament appoints Ihor Klymenko as interior minister

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 12:11 pm
Ihor Klymenko, the chief of the National Police of Ukraine. Klymenko was appointed as acting interior minister following the death of Denys Monastyrsky in a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Jan. 18, 2022. (National Police/Facebook)

The Ukrainian parliament appointed Ihor Klymenko as the country’s interior minister on Feb. 7, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The former head of the National Police of Ukraine, Klymenko, has served as the acting interior minister since the death of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in a helicopter crash on Jan. 18.

The interior ministry oversees policing, security, and emergency services.

On the morning of Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s Interior Ministry top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, claiming the lives of 14 people, including all ten people onboard.

Monastyrsky was the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. His first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, also died in the crash.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

