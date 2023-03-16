Ambassador: UK to provide twice the promised Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

The UK will give 28 Challenger 2 main battle tanks instead of the earlier promised 14, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in an interview.

"If we were promised 14 tanks, then as a result of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky's visit, that number will double," Prystaiko was quoted as saying.

Prystaiko said that the U.K. is talking to Ukraine, not in terms of what specific platforms it needs, but what battlefield challenges it intends to solve.

The UK pledged the Challenger 2s as part of the Western allies’ assistance package. Multiple countries promised to send dozens of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, and the U.S. promised to send 31 Abrams tanks later this year.