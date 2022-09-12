Ambassador: Germany to supply 4 IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.
September 12, 2022 4:11 pm
Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen told NV news outlet that Berlin will provide two systems by the end of 2022 and two more in the early months of 2023.
