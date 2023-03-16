Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air raid alerts on across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 11:48 am
Air raid alerts were turned on Feb. 20 across Ukraine after Russian military aircraft took off from Belarus airfields.

The air raid alerts went on as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ukraine. In Kyiv, Biden is meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

The two were filmed walking near the St. Michael Cathedral in central Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 20, heading towards a memorial wall honoring Ukrainian soldiers fallen in Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014. Later, Zelensky posted a photo with Biden, confirming the visit.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
