Saturday, December 24, 2022

Air Force: Russian kamikaze drone attack on Dec. 19 was largest to date

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 5:49 pm
Russia’s drone attack on Dec. 19, which was launched against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure using 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, was the largest to date, according to Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat. 

“Yesterday, as you know, on St. Nicholas’ Day, the Russians greeted us by launching the largest number of Shahed drones in Ukraine,” he said. 

In Ukraine, St. Nicholas’ Day is a public holiday and is traditionally celebrated with the exchange of gifts, especially for children. 

Russia’s attacks reportedly caused further damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, especially in central Ukraine and Kyiv. 

Less than half of Kyiv residents’ electricity consumption means are currently being met, according to Ukrenergo. 

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages. 

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. 

According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

