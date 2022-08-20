New York Times: Russia appoints new commander of Black Sea Fleet

This audio is created with AI assistance

After continued strikes on bases throughout Russian-occupied Crimea resulting in significant losses of material and equipment, Russia appoints Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov as the new commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, New York Times said, citing a report by the Russian state news agency, Tass. "While there have been unconfirmed reports of similar major changes in the leadership of other forces, they have not been made public by the Russian government," New York Times wrote.