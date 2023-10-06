Netherlands announces new $100 million package to support Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands is allocating 102 million euros ($108 million) to support investments, recovery, and reforms in Ukraine, the Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Ministry announced on Oct. 6.

Of the total amount, 60 million euros ($64 million) "will go to supporting Dutch companies that want to contribute to the reconstruction of the country," the ministry said.

"This money is intended for export credit insurance to cover payment risks of investments and transactions in the country," the ministry explained, adding that the Dutch government would like to make it "more accessible for entrepreneurs to export to and invest in Ukraine."

Of the remaining amount, 30 million euros ($32 million) is destined to help Ukraine prepare for winter.

This includes money to help purchase gas and restore the country's electricity network, which is the target of Russian attacks.

Another 7 million euros ($7.4 million) will go to the IMF fund to support the Ukrainian government in implementing its reform agenda.

The Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine will receive the last 5 million euros ($5.3 million). This fund focuses on areas recently liberated from Russian occupation and assists with the repair of key infrastructure like drinking water, electricity, and healthcare.

It is the country's third support package to Ukraine in 2023.