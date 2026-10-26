NATO Brigade in Latvia launches 'most extensive' deployment exercises, Latvian army says

The NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia has launched its most extensive force deployment exercises, the Latvian army said on Oct. 26, as the Baltic states bulk up their defensive capabilities amid growing threats from Russia.

The Resolute Reforger 2026 exercises, scheduled from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, will involve about 3,000 soldiers and 1,000 units of equipment, moving on roads and railways, according to the Latvian army.

"The aim of the drill is to test the brigade's ability to move, supply, and guide units at long distances in cooperation with the National Armed Forces," the Latvian army said.

The units would clean up the exercise areas and return to their military bases from Nov. 4-8, according to Delfi, an online news portal network.

The training sites would feature soldiers and Canadian CH-146 Griffon military helicopters, according to the Latvian army.

The NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia is a Canadian-led defensive formation that has taken center stage in protecting the alliance's eastern flank, heavily utilizing operational insights and lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

Security concerns continue to grow in the Baltic region. NATO officials have warned about Russian drone incursions, airspace violations, sabotage, and other hybrid threats, while countries in the region have been strengthening air defenses. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO has reinforced the eastern flank by deploying additional troops and preparing a rapid-response plan.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 22, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said that NATO troops already stationed on the alliance's eastern flank would be ready immediately in the event of a Russian incursion.

"If someone plans something, we are not expecting two weeks' debate in Brussels," he said. "We are expecting a very, very swift response from NATO troops that are stationed in Eastern flank countries."