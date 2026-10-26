Help us keep bringing the truth to light, even when Russia turns the lights out.

Shop and support
KI logo
War

NATO Brigade in Latvia launches 'most extensive' deployment exercises, Latvian army says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
NATO Brigade in Latvia launches 'most extensive' deployment exercises, Latvian army says
British, Latvian, and Canadian soldiers take part in a rapid ambush exercise during NATO-linked military exercises in Latvia on Oct. 5, 2025. (Damian Lemanski/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia has launched its most extensive force deployment exercises, the Latvian army said on Oct. 26, as the Baltic states bulk up their defensive capabilities amid growing threats from Russia.

The Resolute Reforger 2026 exercises, scheduled from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, will involve about 3,000 soldiers and 1,000 units of equipment, moving on roads and railways, according to the Latvian army.

"The aim of the drill is to test the brigade's ability to move, supply, and guide units at long distances in cooperation with the National Armed Forces," the Latvian army said.

The units would clean up the exercise areas and return to their military bases from Nov. 4-8, according to Delfi, an online news portal network.

The training sites would feature soldiers and Canadian CH-146 Griffon military helicopters, according to the Latvian army.

The NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia is a Canadian-led defensive formation that has taken center stage in protecting the alliance's eastern flank, heavily utilizing operational insights and lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

Security concerns continue to grow in the Baltic region. NATO officials have warned about Russian drone incursions, airspace violations, sabotage, and other hybrid threats, while countries in the region have been strengthening air defenses. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO has reinforced the eastern flank by deploying additional troops and preparing a rapid-response plan.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 22, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said that NATO troops already stationed on the alliance's eastern flank would be ready immediately in the event of a Russian incursion.

"If someone plans something, we are not expecting two weeks' debate in Brussels," he said. "We are expecting a very, very swift response from NATO troops that are stationed in Eastern flank countries."

read also

Field report: Training at Russia’s doorstep, NATO readies for a drone-ruled battlefield
EuropeLatviaRussiaUkraineBalticsNATO
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 26
Video
How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas.

In May 2026, Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps launched a secret counteroffensive now known as Operation Vivaldi, aiming to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive positions in the Lyman and Sviatohirsk sectors and disrupt Russia’s plans to encircle Ukraine’s key strongholds – the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Exclusive: Russia significantly expands glide-bomb production, research shows.

"Russia is building the military-industrial capacity to continue waging wars even after the war in Ukraine ends. These are not the actions of a country preparing for lasting peace," Oleksandr Danylyuk, chairman of the Center for Defense Reforms and former chief adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told the Kyiv Independent.

 (Updated:  )
Zelensky says Serbia faces 'new chapter' after Vucic concedes defeat.

For almost two years, student-led demonstrations in Serbia rallied against Vucic's right-wing incumbent Serbian Progressive Party. Protesting against alleged corruption in the government, the movement was triggered when a train station canopy in the city of Novi Sad collapsed in 2024, killing 16 people.

Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks