Kherson residents share stories of living under Russian occupation
December 1, 2022 4:34 pm
Despite the dire humanitarian situation in Kherson, residents are still celebrating its liberation two weeks after the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the city. With Russian forces finally gone from the city, local residents share stories of living under occupation.
Filmed by Liza Pyrozhkova.
