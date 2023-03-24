Belarus Weekly: European Parliament resolution urges more sanctions against Belarus

People gather to demonstrate solidarity with Belarusian leading independent media website TUT.BY blocked by authorities, Krakow, Poland, on May 23, 2021. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A European Parliament resolution calls for additional sanctions on Belarus. The statement also concerns the "so-called integration" of Russia and Belarus.

A report issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights suggests that ongoing repressions against dissidents in Belarus may constitute "crimes against humanity."

Belarusian authorities sentence TUT.by Editor-in-Chief Maryna Zolatava and the outlet's CEO Liudmila Chekina to 12 years in prison.

Jailed Belarusian journalist Ihar Losik reportedly attempts suicide amid his ongoing hunger strike in solitary confinement.

European Parliament resolution urges more sanctions against Belarus

In a resolution adopted on March 15, the European Parliament condemned the Belarusian regime's ongoing "crackdown on dissenting voices" in the country, including through "politically-motivated and closed-door show trials."

The resolution also expressed concern over the progressive militarization in Belarus and the ongoing "so-called integration" of Russia and Belarus, which it said "amounts to de facto occupation… and which goes against the will of the Belarusian people."

The signatories called on the European Union to expand its sanctions against Minsk and on EU member states to ready court cases against Belarusian authorities involved in human rights violations. They also called Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto's visit to Minsk on Feb. 13 deplorable, saying it "contradicts the EU policy on Belarus and on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

In a press release issued the same day, the European Parliament expressed concern over the recent jailing of Belarusian journalists and activists, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and journalist Andrzej Poczobut.

The statement reiterated Belarus' role as a co-belligerent in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and emphasized the need for the EU to "boost ties" with

Belarusian democratic forces.

The Belarusian parliament's upper house dismissed the European Parliament's statement, saying it "rejects all assessments of the situation in our country without exception."