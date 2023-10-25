Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NABU uncover 2018 ammunition depot corruption scheme

by Elsa Court October 25, 2023 6:07 PM 2 min read
A sign outside the office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kyiv, Ukraine. (NABU / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A former lawmaker is a key suspect in a case dating back to 2018 concerning the embezzlement of over Hr 307 million ($8.4 million) in Defense Ministry funds, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on Oct. 25.

NABU did not name the MP, but said he served between November 2014 and July 2019.

The roots of the corruption scheme go back to 2018, when the Defense Ministry signed contracts with companies controlled by the lawmaker for the construction of special depots for storing missiles and ammunition.

These companies agreed they would construct the warehouses for a total amount of Hr 3 billion ($82 million).

NABU believes that the lawmaker planned to misappropriate a large part of these funds but was initially prevented from doing so by legislation, which meant that the ministry would only be able pay an advance of 30% of the annual workload.

However, the lawmaker and his assistant "ensured the adoption of changes" to the legislation, which allowed "for an advance payment of 80% of the total contract value."

This meant that at the end of 2018, the companies controlled by the lawmaker were able to receive Hr 307 million ($8.4 million) from the Defense Ministry, transferred as an advance.

However, construction on the facility that was "intended to enhance the country's defense" never began and the money was transferred to the accounts of other companies controlled by the MP.

A former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is also a suspect in the case, NABU reported.

Military enlistment officials suspected of illegally acquiring $7 million
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention suspects six military enlistment officials of illegally acquiring assets worth over Hr 255 million ($7 million) in the last half a year, the agency reported on Oct. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.