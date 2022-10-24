NABU: Ukraine's ex-central bank chief Shevchenko put on wanted list

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former National Bank Governor and Ukrgasbank head Kyrylo Shevchenko has been declared wanted on suspicion of embezzling more than $5.4 million, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Shevchenko was informed about the suspicion at the beginning of October; since then, he has ignored calls to meet the investigators, NABU wrote.

On Oct. 4, Shevchenko resigned from the National Bank due to "health reasons"; in two days, NABU accused him of illegal actions during his tenure at Ukrgasbank. After that, Shevchenko said, for two years at the NBU, he was "under political pressure."

In October 2021, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to fire Shevchenko. Zelensky publicly questioned Shevchenko's performance and even said he regretted appointing him. However, Zelensky said back then that he had no immediate plans to replace Shevchenko.