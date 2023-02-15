Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NABU notifies 10 people of suspicion over alleged embezzlement in Ukrgasbank

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 12:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) informed 10 people of suspicion on Feb. 15 over a $5.6 million embezzlement scheme in 2014-2019 in Ukrgasbank.

In total, 15 people were notified of suspicion in the investigation so far, allegedly headed by former National Bank Governor and Ukrgasbank head Kyrylo Shevchenko, according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Shevchenko has been declared wanted on suspicion of embezzling more than $5.6 million on Oct. 24, according to NABU.

Shevchenko was informed about the suspicion at the beginning of October. Since then, he has ignored calls to meet the investigators, NABU wrote.

On Oct. 4, Shevchenko resigned from the National Bank for “health reasons.” In two days, NABU accused him of illegal actions during his tenure at Ukrgasbank.

After that, Shevchenko said, for two years at the NBU, he was “under political pressure.”

In October 2021, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to fire Shevchenko. Zelensky publicly questioned Shevchenko’s performance and even said he regretted appointing him.

Investigators search Kolomoisky, Avakov, incumbent top officials in unprecedented raid
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.