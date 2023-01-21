Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NABU detains Deputy Minister of Infrastructure on bribery allegations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2023 10:16 PM 1 min read
Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskiy in 2021. (Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detained Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskiy on Jan 21, according to the ministry.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, NABU has been looking into potential corruption involving Lozynskiy since September. The deputy minister allegedly accepted $400,000 in bribes for the procurement of electricity generators.

The Ministry of Infrastructure issued a statement saying that they “provide full assistance to the investigation” and that Lozynskiy was fired.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.