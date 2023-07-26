Ukraine to open state sanctions register

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law introducing a state register of sanctions, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on July 26.

"The bill #8392 on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the application of sanctions was signed," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has sanctioned a number of individuals and entities for involvement or support of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On July 5, Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on 18 holding companies associated with Russia and freezing their assets.

According to the War & Sanctions database, Ukraine applied sanctions against 6,112 individuals and 4,791 entities due to the invasion.

On July 13, Ukraine's parliament adopted a bill proposing to create a state register of sanctions.