Ukraine to open state sanctions register

by Martin Fornusek July 26, 2023 9:36 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference during NATO Summit at LITEXPO Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law introducing a state register of sanctions, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on July 26.

"The bill #8392 on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the application of sanctions was signed," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has sanctioned a number of individuals and entities for involvement or support of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On July 5, Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on 18 holding companies associated with Russia and freezing their assets.

According to the War & Sanctions database, Ukraine applied sanctions against 6,112 individuals and 4,791 entities due to the invasion.

On July 13, Ukraine's parliament adopted a bill proposing to create a state register of sanctions.

Washington Post: Kyrgyzstan supplying military parts to Russia, US could respond with sanctions
Companies in Kyrgyzstan are supplying Russia with sanctioned equipment and electronics, bypassing Western sanctions, the Washington Post has reported on July 19.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
