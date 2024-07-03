Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.

A passerby told the police that he had found a man who had appeared to have hanged himself on the outskirts of Kharkiv, according to Bolvinov. It was impossible to identify the deceased visually, he said.

The police found a note in the man's pocket, but could not read it, Bolvinov said, suggesting that it was a suicide note.

Lapshyn was reportedly identified by a DNA test. His family has already been informed of his death, the police said.

"We have reasons to believe that the person whose body was found in the landing committed suicide," Bolvinov said.

The cause of death will be determined by forensic examination.

Oleksandr Lapshyn, 43, started working in the media at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. He reportedly was a fixer for the Reuters news agency. Lapshyn's texts and photos were published by Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne.