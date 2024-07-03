Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Journalist, Death, Ukraine
Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv

by Kateryna Denisova July 4, 2024 12:12 AM 1 min read
Journalist Oleksandr Lapshyn. (Oleksandr Lapshyn/Facebook)
Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.

A passerby told the police that he had found a man who had appeared to have hanged himself on the outskirts of Kharkiv, according to Bolvinov. It was impossible to identify the deceased visually, he said.

The police found a note in the man's pocket, but could not read it, Bolvinov said, suggesting that it was a suicide note.

Lapshyn was reportedly identified by a DNA test. His family has already been informed of his death, the police said.

"We have reasons to believe that the person whose body was found in the landing committed suicide," Bolvinov said.

The cause of death will be determined by forensic examination.

Oleksandr Lapshyn, 43, started working in the media at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. He reportedly was a fixer for the Reuters news agency. Lapshyn's texts and photos were published by Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne.

Russian authorities confirm detainment of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna
Roshchyna disappeared on Aug. 3, 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied territory. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed her detainment in a letter dated April 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Denisova
