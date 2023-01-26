Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ministry: Ukraine's grain exports reach record low due to Russian obstruction.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 1:22 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry said on Jan. 26 that grain exports from the country's Black Sea ports had reached a record low due to sabotage by Russia.

The ministry said that “on average" two or three cargo ships have been leaving Black Sea ports every day in January under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The initiative is a U.N.-backed deal signed in July by Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia's invasion of the country. The exports had been blocked by Russia's armed forces.

“(The decrease) is due to the artificial blocking of the grain corridor by Russian inspectors,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, ships loaded with “only 2.4 million metric tons of grain” left Ukrainian ports in January, down from 4 metric tons in October.

This is not the first time Ukraine has said the Russian delegation is deliberately stalling the process.

In late December, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said that some of the ships that had set sail from Ukraine under the grain initiative had been stuck in Turkish waters awaiting inspection for over a month.

"This is the result of purposeful actions of the Russian delegation in the Joint Coordination Center aimed at slowing down the process of ship inspections," the Infrastructure Ministry said.

The Joint Coordination Center was established to coordinate the implementation of the deal, and each party to the agreement has representatives within it.

In October, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Russia “deliberately provokes the food crisis” by delaying cargo ships with grain from Ukraine.

According to Agriculture Ministry, a total of 675 ships carrying 18.4 million metric tons of grain have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Explainer: What’s up with the ‘grain deal’ and Russia?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.