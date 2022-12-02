Minister: Ukraine receives HAWK air defense systems from Spain.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles in the southern port city of Odesa on Dec. 2 and announced that Ukraine had received Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers from Spain.

"Spain stands with Ukraine. Humanitarian and security assistance will continue," he wrote on Twitter.

Reznikov added that more Ukrainian soldiers would undergo training in Spain without specifying the number of troops.

Spain announced the dispatch of two more Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers in addition to the four it had already sent to Ukraine in mid-November.

"This is in response to a very specific request made to us by NATO and Ukraine," Robles said then.

Ukraine received four Hawk air defense systems, an Aspide air defense battery, anti-tank missiles, guns, and ammunition from Spain in early November.