Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russia moving to strategic defense after 'failed' offensive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2023 11:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are moving to an overall strategic defense posture following a failed winter offensive, Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence agency HUR, said on national television on April 20.

"The Russians have no intention of replicating the attempts we witnessed after Feb. 24 last year, but that does not mean the enemy is defeated or that it no longer poses a danger to Ukraine," Yusov said.  

"There is still a large amount of manpower, mobilization potential, and equipment, albeit outdated."

According to Yusov, the most combat-ready part of the Russian military has already been eliminated in Ukraine.

Holding onto Donetsk Oblast remains the Russian military's "maniacal goal," Yusov added.

Russia's plan to "take Kyiv in three days" ended in failure when Ukrainian forces successfully pushed out Russian forces in early April 2022.

Ukraine's military went on to launch a successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022, and the city of Kherson was later liberated in November 2022 after eight months of occupation.

Since Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine, the Russian military has lost 184,420 troops, as per the April 20 update of Ukraine's General Staff.

Season of offensives: What to expect from the spring campaign in Ukraine
On the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, with the first days of March came the all-consuming mud. Videos of trucks and armored vehicles bogged down in fields heralded the arrival of a time traditionally known in Ukrainian as bezdorizhzhia, or “roadlessness.” Though the mud may present a brief challe…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.