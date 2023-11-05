Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Russia dropped over 50 guided aerial bombs at Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours

by Daria Shulzhenko November 5, 2023 2:04 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian troops launched nine airstrikes against Kherson Oblast, hitting settlements with over 50 guided aerial bombs, Ukraine’s military reported on Nov. 5.

Although the report does not specify where all the aerial bombs hit, it says that an educational facility was destroyed as a result of the attack.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb at a village school in Kherson Oblast's Darivka district.

There were no casualties, Klymenko said. However, apart from the school, the attack also damaged six nearby houses.

The aftermath of the Russian attack at a school in Kherson Oblast overnight on Nov. 5, 2023. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

According to the military’s report, Russian forces carried out more than 80 artillery strikes against settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

One civilian was killed, while five other people and a local police officer were injured.  Four multistoried buildings, residential houses, two stores and a car were also damaged in the oblast following Russian attacks, according to the military.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
