Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: 87 Ukrainians evacuated from war-torn Sudan

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 1:05 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian, Georgian, and Peruvian citizens rescued by Ukraine from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, engulfed in fighting, sit in an evacuation bus. (Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR in coordination with Presidential Office and Foreign Ministry, has evacuated 87 Ukrainians and 51 citizens of Georgia and Peru from Sudan's capital Khartoum.

The rescue operation was conducted under conditions of "continuous fighting, non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement, lack of food, water, and equipment," according to the intelligence.

Evacuated Ukrainians are mostly aviation specialists — pilots, technicians — as well as their family members, the HUR wrote. Among the rescued are 35 women and 12 children.

The evacuees are currently in Egypt. They were reportedly provided with the necessary medical care, food, and water.

Ukrainian citizens have received visa and documentary support expecting "a quick return" to their home country, the military intelligence added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on April 24, as cited by CNN, that the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had agreed on a 72-hour truce after several failed attempts at a ceasefire.

Multiple countries are trying to evacuate their citizens from Sudan as the heavy fighting has claimed more than 400 lives since the start of the conflict on April 15, according to the World Health Organization.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.