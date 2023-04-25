Military intelligence: 87 Ukrainians evacuated from war-torn Sudan

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR in coordination with Presidential Office and Foreign Ministry, has evacuated 87 Ukrainians and 51 citizens of Georgia and Peru from Sudan's capital Khartoum.

The rescue operation was conducted under conditions of "continuous fighting, non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement, lack of food, water, and equipment," according to the intelligence.

Evacuated Ukrainians are mostly aviation specialists — pilots, technicians — as well as their family members, the HUR wrote. Among the rescued are 35 women and 12 children.

The evacuees are currently in Egypt. They were reportedly provided with the necessary medical care, food, and water.

Ukrainian citizens have received visa and documentary support expecting "a quick return" to their home country, the military intelligence added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on April 24, as cited by CNN, that the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had agreed on a 72-hour truce after several failed attempts at a ceasefire.

Multiple countries are trying to evacuate their citizens from Sudan as the heavy fighting has claimed more than 400 lives since the start of the conflict on April 15, according to the World Health Organization.