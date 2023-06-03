Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military intelligence: Internal conflict possible in Russian military

by Igor Kossov June 3, 2023 5:18 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's General Intelligence Directorate believes that a military mutiny or coup in Russia is a realistic possibility in the future.

Directorate spokesperson Andriy Yusov told a talk show on Suspilne TV on June 3 that "as a result of the successful actions of Ukraine's defense and security forces and the deoccupation of our territory, internal conflicts in Moscow are possible."

Because Moscow committed so many forces to Ukraine, it left itself few resources to enforce security at home, Yusov said.

Yusov pointed to recent actions of paramilitary organizations like the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which have been conducting raids in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian borders.

Belgorod incursion: Meet the anti-Kremlin militia behind the attack inside Russia
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent, together with a number of journalists, was taken to a location in northern Ukraine to interview the members of the units that took part in the military operation inside Russia. Not revealing the exact location was the only precondition for the interview. Norther…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Igor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
