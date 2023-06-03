Military intelligence: Internal conflict possible in Russian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Intelligence Directorate believes that a military mutiny or coup in Russia is a realistic possibility in the future.

Directorate spokesperson Andriy Yusov told a talk show on Suspilne TV on June 3 that "as a result of the successful actions of Ukraine's defense and security forces and the deoccupation of our territory, internal conflicts in Moscow are possible."

Because Moscow committed so many forces to Ukraine, it left itself few resources to enforce security at home, Yusov said.

Yusov pointed to recent actions of paramilitary organizations like the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which have been conducting raids in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian borders.