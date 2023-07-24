Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russia installed multiple 'spy antennas' on its embassy in Moldova

by Martin Fornusek July 24, 2023 10:54 PM 2 min read
Russian embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, April 9, 2022
Pro-Ukrainian protests at the Russian embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, April 9, 2022. (Photo credit: Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian embassy in Chisinau has 28 "spy antennas" installed on its rooftop, which can be used for signals intelligence purposes, the Moldovan Jurnal outlet reported on July 24.

According to experts interviewed by the news outlet, such devices can "capture" signals between a transmitter and a receiver with the possibility to modify them before releasing them again.

These signals can come from radio, television, mobile networks, or satellite communications. According to experts interviewed by Jurnal, such devices could be used for either military or civilian purposes.

Jurnal's investigation revealed that the satellite dishes on Chisinau's embassy are likely connected to a command center inside the building. The rotating of the dishes indicates they transmit data to Russian satellites.

In a joint investigation project "Espiomats," European journalists have previously identified 182 similar satellite dishes installed on the rooftops of Russian embassies across Europe, designed to collect signals intelligence (SIGINT).

These surveillance devices allegedly allow Russia to deal with the expulsions of Russian diplomats, often reported as spies, according to the Dossier Center.

Some 17 Russian antennas have been discovered in Brussels, Belgium, which hosts the headquarters of NATO and the EU. Prior to Jurnal's own investigation, this has been the largest number discovered in a single European city.

Eight devices have been uncovered by journalists in Berlin and three in Paris, Le Monde reported.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russia spies in EU with its embassies’ satellite dishes, media find
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.