News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Foreign fighters, Death
Media: Polish volunteer fighter dies in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 21, 2024 5:31 PM 1 min read
Polish and Ukrainian flags in Warsaw. March 26, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A 22-year-old Polish volunteer with the International Legion died in Ukraine on July 13, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on July 20.

Tomasz Marcin Sekala died in Luhansk Oblast, according to PAP. A funeral was held in Kyiv on July 20.

Sekala joined the International Legion in fall of 2023, and will be buried in his hometown in Poland.

Ukraine’s International Legion was created in late February 2022 for foreign fighters dedicated to defending Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
