Media: Polish volunteer fighter dies in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A 22-year-old Polish volunteer with the International Legion died in Ukraine on July 13, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on July 20.

Tomasz Marcin Sekala died in Luhansk Oblast, according to PAP. A funeral was held in Kyiv on July 20.

Sekala joined the International Legion in fall of 2023, and will be buried in his hometown in Poland.

Ukraine’s International Legion was created in late February 2022 for foreign fighters dedicated to defending Ukraine.