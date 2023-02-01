Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Latvia could boycott Olympics if IOC allows Russian, Belarusian athletes to compete

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 5:42 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President of the Latvian Olympic Committee Zorzs Tikmers said that Latvia won't participate in the Olympic Games alongside athletes from Russia and Belarus while Russia's war against Ukraine continues, Delfi media outlet reported.

"Latvia's position is that if these games were to take place now and athletes from Russia and Belarus would participate in them, I think that the Latvian team would not go to these games," Tikmers said, as quoted by the media.

"We hope that the war will end, Ukraine will win, (then) there will be a completely new situation and new games regulations. In that case, of course, Latvian athletes will also be able to participate in Olympic Games."

The International Olympic Committee reported on Jan. 25 it plans to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympics under a neutral flag, despite President Volodymyr Zelensky's plea to exclude them entirely.

Reacting to the IOC's statement, Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit said that Ukraine could boycott the Olympics if the IOC's plan advances.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
