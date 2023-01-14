Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: German defense minister to resign

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 5:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany’s defense minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, German media reported on Feb. 13, citing a German government source, causing uncertainty at a time when Germany is weighing sending battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine and its European allies have been putting pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply more military aid to Ukraine, including tanks.

In recent weeks, several European countries have signaled a readiness to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. As the tanks are produced in Germany, sending them to Ukraine requires approval from the German government.

Lambrecht had long been criticized for her response to the war in Ukraine. Calls for her resignation grew following a New Year's Eve message posted on social media, during which Lambrecht mentions the war in Ukraine with fireworks in the background.

In the video, Lambrecht also said that for her, the war in Ukraine was associated with “many special impressions, many encounters with interesting, great people," confusing and angering many.

A defense ministry spokesperson described the reports as "rumors that we don't comment on," Reuters reported.

How many missiles does Russia have left?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.