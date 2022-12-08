Media: Explosion heard in occupied Sevastopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Krym Realii media outlet, a “powerful explosion” was heard over central Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the morning of Dec. 8.

The outlet said that a few seconds before the explosion was heard, Krym Realii correspondents heard a sound “similar to the launch of a rocket.”

Russian authorities in Sevastopol, Russia’s Defense Ministry, and Ukrainian officials, have not commented on the event.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 23 that Russian troops in occupied Sevastopol were being trained to use both Russian- and Iranian-made drones.

