Media: Displaced Bakhmut family killed in Russian June 10 air attack on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's June 10 kamikaze drone attack on Odesa killed two displaced people from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reported on June 11, citing their neighbor.

Bakhmut has been the epicenter of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for almost a year. Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on May 20 that his mercenaries had captured Bakhmut. The Ukrainian authorities haven't publicly acknowledged the claim, as the fighting around the city is ongoing.

Yuriy and Yulia Antoneko were killed in Odesa when the debris of a downed drone fell on a multi-story residential building in Odesa, according to the report.

Their 20-year-old daughter survived the attack.

The neighbor told Ukrainska Pravda that the funeral of Yuriy and Yulia Antoneko would be held in Odesa Oblast on June 12.

The June 10 Russian overnight drone attack killed three people and injured at least ten more in Odesa Oblast, according to Ukraine's Southern Command.

Russian forces used Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 loitering drones to attack the region. Ukraine’s air defense downed all of them, according to the report.

Debris from the attack hit a high-rise residential building, causing a fire that has been extinguished. The blast wave damaged the surrounding residential buildings.

Read also: Retired US General Petraeus: ‘Now it's inevitable – we should give the ATACMS’