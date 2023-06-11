Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Displaced Bakhmut family killed in Russian June 10 air attack on Odesa

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2023 6:21 PM 1 min read
Men are seen on the balcony in an apartment building affected by the overnight attack of Russian troops that involved missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones, Odesa, southern Ukraine, on June 10, 2023. Three people were killed and 29 were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's June 10 kamikaze drone attack on Odesa killed two displaced people from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reported on June 11, citing their neighbor.

Bakhmut has been the epicenter of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for almost a year. Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on May 20 that his mercenaries had captured Bakhmut. The Ukrainian authorities haven't publicly acknowledged the claim, as the fighting around the city is ongoing.

Yuriy and Yulia Antoneko were killed in Odesa when the debris of a downed drone fell on a multi-story residential building in Odesa, according to the report.

Their 20-year-old daughter survived the attack.

The neighbor told Ukrainska Pravda that the funeral of Yuriy and Yulia Antoneko would be held in Odesa Oblast on June 12.

The June 10 Russian overnight drone attack killed three people and injured at least ten more in Odesa Oblast, according to Ukraine's Southern Command.

Russian forces used Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 loitering drones to attack the region. Ukraine’s air defense downed all of them, according to the report.

Debris from the attack hit a high-rise residential building, causing a fire that has been extinguished. The blast wave damaged the surrounding residential buildings.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
