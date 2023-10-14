Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Deal reached to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to leave

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2023 3:51 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of Gaza on May 11, 2023. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel, the U.S., and Egypt have reached an agreement to ensure foreigners residing in Gaza can leave via Egypt's Rafah border crossing, the Times of Israel reported on Oct. 14, citing an anonymous senior Egyptian official.

Qatar was reportedly also involved in the negotiations, and the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave their approval, the Times of Israel said.  The deal does not include any hostages Hamas took during their attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

According to the Egyptian official, Israel has agreed not to strike the area surrounding the Rafah border crossing.

A second Egyptian official told the Times of Israel that they had received “instructions” to reopen the Rafah border crossing on Saturday afternoon for foreigners coming from Gaza.

Negotiations are still underway to get humanitarian aid into Gaza through the crossing point.

Israel ordered a mass evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza before striking presumed Hamas strongholds, which drew strong criticism from the international community.

"Moving more than one million people across a densely populated war zone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory of Gaza is under siege, is extremely dangerous – and in some cases, simply not possible," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Oct. 14.

Israel's targeted strikes on Gaza come after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,000 people.

‘A wave of terror:’ Hamas attack brings back haunting memories of war for Ukrainians in Israel
Stefania Stavytska woke up on Oct. 7. in the Israeli port city of Jaffa with a queasy feeling of déjà-vu. The 25-year-old video producer thought she had left the sounds of sirens behind when she left Kyiv in March 2022, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Instead, she
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
