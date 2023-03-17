Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Belgium to provide Ukraine with 240 military trucks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2023 10:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgium will hand over 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine, with the first batch to be sent as early as next week, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported on March 16.

Ukraine's military will use the tracks to transport troops and equipment to the eastern front line, according to the publication.

"The focus is often on arms deliveries, but the Ukrainian units are also really waiting for these trucks. During a conflict, logistics are at least as important as weapons," the Belgian defense ministry said, cited by De Standaard.

A key advantage of Volvo cars is that they are relatively easy to repair and maintain, which means Ukrainian servicepeople will not need additional training to use them or carry out basic repairs.

The Belgian army reportedly owns 400 Swedish-made Volvo trucks of four models, including freight models, lifting vehicles, and breakdown trucks. They have been in service since the early 1990s but remain in good condition, according to the country's defense ministry, cited by De Standaard. Ukraine will also receive spare parts and manuals for these trucks.

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that in addition to delivering trucks, Belgium would send 100 instructors to train the Ukrainian military, De Standaard wrote.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
