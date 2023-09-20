Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: 48 Ukrainian children taken to Belarus

by Kris Parker September 20, 2023 6:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian state media announced on Sept. 19 that 48 children from Russian-occupied Ukraine have arrived in Belarus. The arrival was described as participation in a “holiday," and children will reportedly be hosted in the city of Novopolotsk.

The children were removed from Ukraine by a Belarusian charity led by Alexei Talai, who told Beta that “all the Belarusian people" want to help “children from dilapidated cities and towns in the new territories of Russia.”

It is unclear if the children are orphans or were transported to Belarus with the consent of their parents. Belarus has denied in the past that it was accepting children taken illegally from Ukraine, though Belarusian opposition figures have reportedly provided the International Criminal Court (ICC) with evidence to the contrary.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal removal of children from parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces. In July Lvova-Belova claimed 700,000 Ukrainian children had been brought to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Belarus is Russia’s closest ally and allows Moscow to keep troops and equipment, including nuclear weapons, in the country.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.