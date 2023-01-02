Mayor: Russian Dec. 31 attack on Kyiv kills another person

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 46-year-old man injured during Russia’s New Year’s Eve attack on Kyiv died in the hospital on Jan. 2, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported.

This is the second person killed during Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s capital on Dec. 31.

Russia’s New Year’s Eve strike comes three days after it launched a nationwide mass attack on Dec. 29, marking the latest of its months-long campaign to take out Ukraine’s energy system during winter.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine. At least three people were killed and more than 30 injured by this attack across Ukraine.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia would continue launching mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Moscow recently dismissing Kyiv’s claims about its dwindling missile supplies.