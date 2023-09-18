Mayor: Russia bombards Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched an attack against the northeastern city of Kharkiv, targeting its center, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported late on Sept. 18.

According to the mayor, Russia used missiles in the attack, reportedly hitting an industrial area in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that at the moment, no casualties have been reported.

Earlier, the Air Force reported on the threat of a ballistic missile attack in Kharkiv Oblast, later expanding the alert to Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subject to near-daily strikes. Kharkiv itself suffered a missile attack on Sept. 17, when four Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian enterprise in the city.