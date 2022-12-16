Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed, Dec. 16 attacks
Mayor: Russia hits Kyiv (Updated)

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 9:33 AM 1 min read
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least three explosions have been recorded in the capital after Russia launched an early morning strike. One blast occurred on Kyiv's right bank and two on Kyiv's left bank.

Water outages have been reported across the city.

"The metro is stopped on all (three) lines. Underground stations work as shelters," the mayor said.

On Dec. 16, Russia launched its seventh massive missile strike across Ukraine. Explosions are reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Kryvyi Rih.

Kharkiv and Poltava, two Ukrainian regional capitals, are left without electricity amid the ongoing Russian mass missile strike on Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city was left without electricity. He added that the "invincibility centers," providing electricity and internet access, are operational.

Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai confirmed a blackout in the city, calling on residents to keep calm and wait for further details.

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the air defense downed a Russian missile.

Kuleba added that Russia is "massively attacking Ukraine."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
