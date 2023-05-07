Mayor: Russia's latest attack leaves 4 injured in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that four civilians were injured in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts, while air raid alerts rang out in several regions of the country in the early hours of May 8.

Drone debris were spotted in Kyiv and first responders have been called to the scene, according to Klitschko. Air defense has been at work in Kyiv for the past couple of hours, according to Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to the administration, debris hit a vehicle parked outside and a high-rise buidling.

The administration urges residents to remain in shelters due to the threat of attacks.

Explosions were heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said earlier.

"There has been an enemy missile attack," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on his Telegram channel.