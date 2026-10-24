Massive Ukrainian drone attack hits shopping center in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, locals say

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A massive swarm of Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod overnight on Oct. 25, according to local officials and eyewitness footage posted to social media.

The bulk of the drones have concentrated on one area in the Belgorod city center, locals report. According to the monitoring channel Exilenova-Plus, the target was the MegaGRINN shopping complex, Belgorod's largest retail and entertainment center.

MegaGRINN covers an area of more than 163,000 square meters and houses over 200 stores, as well as a supermarket, cinema, and restaurants. The facility was closed and empty of visitors during the overnight attack.

Local residents also reported a fire in the courtyard of a residential complex in the area.

The Belgorod Oblast Operational Headquarters confirmed a "massive UAV attack" against the city and said emergency services had been dispatched to the impacted areas, though they did not name any specific targets. Preliminary information indicates there are casualties, authorities said.

Russian officials have not yet provided details regarding damage or casualties from the strike.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage of a drone attack in Belgorod, Russia overnight on Oct. 25, 2026. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

Videos published on social media by eyewitnesses show explosions, fires, and air defense operations over the city of Belgorod. The Operational Headquarters has warned residents to stay indoors as attacks are ongoing in the region.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

The city of Belgorod lies just 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Kharkiv. Its proximity to the front lines makes it a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks, even as Kyiv's expanding long-range capabilities allow its drones to penetrate deep in the Russian interior.

Previous Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod have targeted energy infrastructure and logistics warehouses, including facilities belonging to the Russian retail giant Ozon.

The reported drone blitz on Belgorod comes shortly after Ukraine confirmed on Oct. 24 that its Starshield system had been restored to full speed, allowing troops to more effectively coordinate drone strikes on Russian targets.

Starshield, the military application of the Starlink satellite internet system, had been operating at drastically reduced speed in Ukraine since Oct. 14. The unexplained restriction disrupted key military missions and Ukraine's ability to shoot down Russian jet-powered drones.